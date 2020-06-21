All apartments in Kansas City
4900 Parkview Ave
4900 Parkview Ave

4900 Parkview Avenue · (913) 839-2953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4900 Parkview Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Quindaro Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4900 Parkview Ave · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Remodeled KCK Home-Available SOON!! - Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1879902?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home in Kansas City, Kansas. Everything in this home is new floor to ceiling. All new appliances. Huge yard for a country feel but close to the city, New Photos coming soon!! You do not want to miss out of this one!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5838763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Parkview Ave have any available units?
4900 Parkview Ave has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4900 Parkview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Parkview Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Parkview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4900 Parkview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4900 Parkview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4900 Parkview Ave does offer parking.
Does 4900 Parkview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Parkview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Parkview Ave have a pool?
No, 4900 Parkview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Parkview Ave have accessible units?
No, 4900 Parkview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Parkview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4900 Parkview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4900 Parkview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4900 Parkview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
