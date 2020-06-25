Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4401 Lloyd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
4401 Lloyd
Last updated June 24 2019 at 5:14 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4401 Lloyd
4401 Lloyd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4401 Lloyd Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled. Granite kitchen countertops, subway backsplash. Central heat and A/c.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4401 Lloyd have any available units?
4401 Lloyd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, KS
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4401 Lloyd have?
Some of 4401 Lloyd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4401 Lloyd currently offering any rent specials?
4401 Lloyd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 Lloyd pet-friendly?
No, 4401 Lloyd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4401 Lloyd offer parking?
No, 4401 Lloyd does not offer parking.
Does 4401 Lloyd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 Lloyd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 Lloyd have a pool?
No, 4401 Lloyd does not have a pool.
Does 4401 Lloyd have accessible units?
No, 4401 Lloyd does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 Lloyd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4401 Lloyd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with Parking
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Topeka, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
Rosedale
Apartments Near Colleges
Kansas City Kansas Community College
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City