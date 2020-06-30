All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

4319 Cambridge St

4319 Cambridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

4319 Cambridge Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FALL MOVE-IN SPECIAL Excellent rental opportunity with West Plaza location. New flooring throughout living and bedroom areas and new flooring in kitchen. Great front porch in the classic bungalow style. Attached garage for off street parking. Call KPMAdvantage today to schedule a viewing (913) 777-1302.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 Cambridge St have any available units?
4319 Cambridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 Cambridge St have?
Some of 4319 Cambridge St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 Cambridge St currently offering any rent specials?
4319 Cambridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 Cambridge St pet-friendly?
No, 4319 Cambridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4319 Cambridge St offer parking?
Yes, 4319 Cambridge St offers parking.
Does 4319 Cambridge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 Cambridge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 Cambridge St have a pool?
No, 4319 Cambridge St does not have a pool.
Does 4319 Cambridge St have accessible units?
No, 4319 Cambridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 Cambridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4319 Cambridge St does not have units with dishwashers.

