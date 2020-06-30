4319 Cambridge Street, Kansas City, KS 66103 Rosedale
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FALL MOVE-IN SPECIAL Excellent rental opportunity with West Plaza location. New flooring throughout living and bedroom areas and new flooring in kitchen. Great front porch in the classic bungalow style. Attached garage for off street parking. Call KPMAdvantage today to schedule a viewing (913) 777-1302.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4319 Cambridge St have any available units?
4319 Cambridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.