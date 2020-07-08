4314 Pearl St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e12aea032 ---- Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious bedrooms with tons of closet space, washer/dryer hookups and designated off-street parking. Water included. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups