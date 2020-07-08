All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:46 PM

4314 Pearl St

4314 Pearl St · No Longer Available
Location

4314 Pearl St, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e12aea032 ---- Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious bedrooms with tons of closet space, washer/dryer hookups and designated off-street parking. Water included. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 Pearl St have any available units?
4314 Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 Pearl St have?
Some of 4314 Pearl St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
4314 Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 Pearl St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 Pearl St is pet friendly.
Does 4314 Pearl St offer parking?
Yes, 4314 Pearl St offers parking.
Does 4314 Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 Pearl St have a pool?
No, 4314 Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 4314 Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 4314 Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.

