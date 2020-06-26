4314 CAMBRIDGE

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow In Kansas City Kansas - This 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow is located in Kansas City Kansas.

The home offers hardwood floors throughout, a refrigerator, stove,oven, garbage disposal, decorative fireplace, central air, gas heat, and a full unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections.

Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions do apply*

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.



(RLNE4956927)