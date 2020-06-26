All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

4314 CAMBRIDGE

4314 Cambridge St · No Longer Available
Location

4314 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow In Kansas City Kansas - This 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow is located in Kansas City Kansas.
The home offers hardwood floors throughout, a refrigerator, stove,oven, garbage disposal, decorative fireplace, central air, gas heat, and a full unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions do apply*
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE4956927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 CAMBRIDGE have any available units?
4314 CAMBRIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 CAMBRIDGE have?
Some of 4314 CAMBRIDGE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 CAMBRIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
4314 CAMBRIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 CAMBRIDGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 CAMBRIDGE is pet friendly.
Does 4314 CAMBRIDGE offer parking?
No, 4314 CAMBRIDGE does not offer parking.
Does 4314 CAMBRIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 CAMBRIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 CAMBRIDGE have a pool?
No, 4314 CAMBRIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 4314 CAMBRIDGE have accessible units?
No, 4314 CAMBRIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 CAMBRIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 CAMBRIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
