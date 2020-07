Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

4136 Adams Fourplex - R1B Unit - Property Id: 309594



TOUR NOW! This apartment is located on the main level of a house. This intimate one bedroom and one full bathroom features beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator and stove. Fenced yard. Free community laundry located in the basement. Walking distance to KU Med!

$150 Non-Fundable Admin Fee. Tenant responsible for portion of shared utility & $12 monthly lawn care fee. Pets Welcome - $25 monthly Pet Rent (per pet) and $250 Non-refundable Pet Fee (per pet)

