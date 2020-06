Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WALKING DISTANCE FROM KU MED!

VIRTUAL TOUR Available by Request.

Easy/quick access to the highway and close to Westwood, and the Midtown area as well. This newly renovated 2 bed/1.5 bath unit is the perfect place to call your new home! It features modern renovations, spacious closets, lots of natural light, plus a spacious outdoor patio! WE ARE A PET FRIENDLY community. Contact us TODAY! This unit will go quickly.