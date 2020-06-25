All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

4124 Georgia Ave

4124 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4124 Georgia Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom bungalow close to I-635!! Separate dining room and living room with large window. Hardwood floors and tile in living areas and ceiling fans! Unfinished basement. Totally fenced property!! Great front porch!!

Pet Friendly - please inquire regarding pet fees. Fridge and or washer dryer options available for rent if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Georgia Ave have any available units?
4124 Georgia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Georgia Ave have?
Some of 4124 Georgia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Georgia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Georgia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Georgia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Georgia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Georgia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Georgia Ave offers parking.
Does 4124 Georgia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4124 Georgia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Georgia Ave have a pool?
No, 4124 Georgia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Georgia Ave have accessible units?
No, 4124 Georgia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Georgia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 Georgia Ave has units with dishwashers.
