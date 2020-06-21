All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3946 Booth Street - 1a.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
3946 Booth Street - 1a
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

3946 Booth Street - 1a

3946 Booth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3946 Booth Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Great location right next to KU Med. This is one bedroom for rent in a shared 3 bedroom unit. The shared common area are the living room, kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room. The rent is $525 per month with a $50 utility fee. The included utilities are all heat/cool, water, trash, and the internet. Washer and Dryer are in unit and included in the rent. There are no pets allowed in this property.

The security deposit is $525. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3946 Booth Street - 1a have any available units?
3946 Booth Street - 1a doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3946 Booth Street - 1a have?
Some of 3946 Booth Street - 1a's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3946 Booth Street - 1a currently offering any rent specials?
3946 Booth Street - 1a isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 Booth Street - 1a pet-friendly?
No, 3946 Booth Street - 1a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3946 Booth Street - 1a offer parking?
No, 3946 Booth Street - 1a does not offer parking.
Does 3946 Booth Street - 1a have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3946 Booth Street - 1a offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 Booth Street - 1a have a pool?
No, 3946 Booth Street - 1a does not have a pool.
Does 3946 Booth Street - 1a have accessible units?
No, 3946 Booth Street - 1a does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 Booth Street - 1a have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3946 Booth Street - 1a has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City