3946 Booth Street - 1a

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Great location right next to KU Med. This is one bedroom for rent in a shared 3 bedroom unit. The shared common area are the living room, kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room. The rent is $525 per month with a $50 utility fee. The included utilities are all heat/cool, water, trash, and the internet. Washer and Dryer are in unit and included in the rent. There are no pets allowed in this property.



The security deposit is $525. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.