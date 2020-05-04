All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 22 2019 at 3:31 PM

3941 Springfield St

3941 Springfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3941 Springfield Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
2 car garage with opener, huge fenced yard on corner lot, walking distance to KU med - washer and dryer included in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 Springfield St have any available units?
3941 Springfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3941 Springfield St currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Springfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 Springfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3941 Springfield St is pet friendly.
Does 3941 Springfield St offer parking?
Yes, 3941 Springfield St offers parking.
Does 3941 Springfield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3941 Springfield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 Springfield St have a pool?
No, 3941 Springfield St does not have a pool.
Does 3941 Springfield St have accessible units?
No, 3941 Springfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 Springfield St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3941 Springfield St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3941 Springfield St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3941 Springfield St does not have units with air conditioning.

