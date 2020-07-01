3906 Nebraska Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Kansas City, Kansas Home on Very Private Street - This home is located in Kansas City, Kansas. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The home has new carpeting and new windows throughout. The kitchen appliances include stove and refrigerator. There are washer/dryer hookups off the kitchen. There is a private driveway for off-street parking and a one car garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.



See our Website: www.rent-kc.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent is $725.00 Per Month



(RLNE1874810)