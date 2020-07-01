All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

3906 Nebraska Ave

3906 Nebraska Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Nebraska Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102
Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Kansas City, Kansas Home on Very Private Street - This home is located in Kansas City, Kansas. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The home has new carpeting and new windows throughout. The kitchen appliances include stove and refrigerator. There are washer/dryer hookups off the kitchen. There is a private driveway for off-street parking and a one car garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.rent-kc.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $725.00 Per Month

(RLNE1874810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Nebraska Ave have any available units?
3906 Nebraska Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Nebraska Ave have?
Some of 3906 Nebraska Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Nebraska Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Nebraska Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Nebraska Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 Nebraska Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3906 Nebraska Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Nebraska Ave offers parking.
Does 3906 Nebraska Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Nebraska Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Nebraska Ave have a pool?
No, 3906 Nebraska Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Nebraska Ave have accessible units?
No, 3906 Nebraska Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Nebraska Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Nebraska Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

