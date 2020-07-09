Rent Calculator
3528 North 55th Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 8:06 PM
3528 North 55th Street
3528 N 55 St
No Longer Available
Location
3528 N 55 St, Kansas City, KS 66104
Nearman Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3528 North 55th Street have any available units?
3528 North 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, KS
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3528 North 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3528 North 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 North 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3528 North 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3528 North 55th Street offer parking?
No, 3528 North 55th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3528 North 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3528 North 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 North 55th Street have a pool?
No, 3528 North 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3528 North 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 3528 North 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 North 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 North 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3528 North 55th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3528 North 55th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
