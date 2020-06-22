All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3526 N 56th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
3526 N 56th Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3526 N 56th Ter

3526 North 56th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3526 North 56th Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66104
Nearman Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
RENT FREE THROUGH NOVEMBER 15TH!
Country setting on quiet street. Charming home features a dine-in kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and countertops, large living area, laundry room and partially-fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 N 56th Ter have any available units?
3526 N 56th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 N 56th Ter have?
Some of 3526 N 56th Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 N 56th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3526 N 56th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 N 56th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 3526 N 56th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3526 N 56th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 3526 N 56th Ter does offer parking.
Does 3526 N 56th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 N 56th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 N 56th Ter have a pool?
No, 3526 N 56th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 3526 N 56th Ter have accessible units?
No, 3526 N 56th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 N 56th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 N 56th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City