3526 North 56th Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66104 Nearman Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
RENT FREE THROUGH NOVEMBER 15TH! Country setting on quiet street. Charming home features a dine-in kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and countertops, large living area, laundry room and partially-fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3526 N 56th Ter have any available units?
3526 N 56th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.