All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3317 North 53rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
3317 North 53rd Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:36 AM

3317 North 53rd Street

3317 North 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3317 North 53rd Street, Kansas City, KS 66104
Quindaro Bluffs

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 car garage, w/d hookups, Fireplace, Basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 North 53rd Street have any available units?
3317 North 53rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 North 53rd Street have?
Some of 3317 North 53rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 North 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3317 North 53rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 North 53rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3317 North 53rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3317 North 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3317 North 53rd Street offers parking.
Does 3317 North 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 North 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 North 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 3317 North 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3317 North 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3317 North 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 North 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 North 53rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City