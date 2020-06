Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Cute 2 bedroom bungalow!!! - Two bedroom home with great space!!! Huge front porch, living room, formal dining room, and unfinished basement. Central heat and air, washer dryer hook ups, and a one car garage! Come see this one because it won't last long.



$25 application fee for all adults over 18.

3x gross monthly rent income requirement.



NO pets.



NO section 8 at this time.



(RLNE2578472)