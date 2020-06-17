All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:15 PM

3131 North 71st Terrace

3131 North 71st Terrace · (816) 788-6957
Location

3131 North 71st Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66109
Nearman Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 bdrm, 1.5 bath Raised Ranch with main level living. Large half acre, private lot on dead end street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Room & Living Room.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 North 71st Terrace have any available units?
3131 North 71st Terrace has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3131 North 71st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3131 North 71st Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 North 71st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3131 North 71st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3131 North 71st Terrace offer parking?
No, 3131 North 71st Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3131 North 71st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 North 71st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 North 71st Terrace have a pool?
No, 3131 North 71st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3131 North 71st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3131 North 71st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 North 71st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 North 71st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3131 North 71st Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3131 North 71st Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
