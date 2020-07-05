All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3118 Eaton Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
3118 Eaton Street - 1
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

3118 Eaton Street - 1

3118 Eaton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3118 Eaton Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly renovated 3 bed/2 bath, new paint, fixtures, flooring, and appliances. 3 levels 1 car garage back patio coveted KU med area close to westport , KU med, downtown, crossroads, 39th st entertainment district, i-35, Storage area with w/d hookups.
Newly renovated
3 bed/2 bath,
new paint, fixtures, flooring, and appliances.
3 levels
1 car garage
back patio
coveted KU med area
close to westport , KU med, downtown, crossroads, 39th st entertainment district, i-35,
Storage area with w/d hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Eaton Street - 1 have any available units?
3118 Eaton Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3118 Eaton Street - 1 have?
Some of 3118 Eaton Street - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 Eaton Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Eaton Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Eaton Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3118 Eaton Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3118 Eaton Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3118 Eaton Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 3118 Eaton Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Eaton Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Eaton Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3118 Eaton Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Eaton Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3118 Eaton Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Eaton Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Eaton Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City