Kansas City, KS
3115 Kimball Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3115 Kimball Avenue

3115 Kimball Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Kimball Ave, Kansas City, KS 66104
Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3115 Kimball Ave- MOVE-IN READY! - 3115 Kimball Avenue is a 3 bedroom home located in Kansas City, Kansas with easy access to I-635.

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Carpet
-1 car attached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$825.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$825.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE4555362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

