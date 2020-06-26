3102 N. 51st Terr. C

Amenities
Unit C Available 07/01/19 New Renovated Apartment-All Utilities Paid - Property Id: 78743
All Utilities Included. This beautiful fully renovated apartment is centrally located in Kansas City. Approx. 6 miles from the Amazon facility, 8 miles from the Legends, 9 miles from Gladstone and 13 miles from Downtown. The apartment has a washer/dryer, granite counter tops, tile floors in kitchen and bathroom. 1 year lease is required. All utilities included, including Basic Google Fiber. There is a $45.00 application Credit does not have to be perfect however, we will require run credit/criminal backgrounds and will require proof of income which needs to be at least 2x monthly rent .913-461-9265
No Pets Allowed
