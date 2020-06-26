All apartments in Kansas City
/
Kansas City, KS
/
3102 N. 51st Terr. C
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

3102 N. 51st Terr. C

3102 N 51 Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3102 N 51 Ter, Kansas City, KS 66104
Quindaro Bluffs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
google fiber
internet access
Unit C Available 07/01/19 New Renovated Apartment-All Utilities Paid - Property Id: 78743

All Utilities Included. This beautiful fully renovated apartment is centrally located in Kansas City. Approx. 6 miles from the Amazon facility, 8 miles from the Legends, 9 miles from Gladstone and 13 miles from Downtown. The apartment has a washer/dryer, granite counter tops, tile floors in kitchen and bathroom. 1 year lease is required. All utilities included, including Basic Google Fiber. There is a $45.00 application Credit does not have to be perfect however, we will require run credit/criminal backgrounds and will require proof of income which needs to be at least 2x monthly rent .913-461-9265
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78743
Property Id 78743

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4878842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 N. 51st Terr. C have any available units?
3102 N. 51st Terr. C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 N. 51st Terr. C have?
Some of 3102 N. 51st Terr. C's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 N. 51st Terr. C currently offering any rent specials?
3102 N. 51st Terr. C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 N. 51st Terr. C pet-friendly?
No, 3102 N. 51st Terr. C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3102 N. 51st Terr. C offer parking?
No, 3102 N. 51st Terr. C does not offer parking.
Does 3102 N. 51st Terr. C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3102 N. 51st Terr. C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 N. 51st Terr. C have a pool?
No, 3102 N. 51st Terr. C does not have a pool.
Does 3102 N. 51st Terr. C have accessible units?
No, 3102 N. 51st Terr. C does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 N. 51st Terr. C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3102 N. 51st Terr. C does not have units with dishwashers.
