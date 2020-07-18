3059 Francis Street - 63

Amenities

Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 and a half bath townhouse style apartment with attached one car garage, within walking distance to KUMed and close to the Crossroads, Westport, 39th St. and everything KC has to offer. This unit was recently renovated with new flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The utility room has hookups for your washer and dryer and there is a sliding door to a private patio that backs up to a wooded hillside.



This unfurnished apartment is available for a one year lease beginning July 1. Lawn maintenance is provided and tenants are responsible for all utilities. Application with credit check required. No pets.