All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3059 Francis Street - 63.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
3059 Francis Street - 63
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:15 AM

3059 Francis Street - 63

3059 Francis Street · (816) 237-8104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Rosedale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3059 Francis Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 and a half bath townhouse style apartment with attached one car garage, within walking distance to KUMed and close to the Crossroads, Westport, 39th St. and everything KC has to offer. This unit was recently renovated with new flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The utility room has hookups for your washer and dryer and there is a sliding door to a private patio that backs up to a wooded hillside.

This unfurnished apartment is available for a one year lease beginning July 1. Lawn maintenance is provided and tenants are responsible for all utilities. Application with credit check required. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3059 Francis Street - 63 have any available units?
3059 Francis Street - 63 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3059 Francis Street - 63 have?
Some of 3059 Francis Street - 63's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3059 Francis Street - 63 currently offering any rent specials?
3059 Francis Street - 63 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3059 Francis Street - 63 pet-friendly?
No, 3059 Francis Street - 63 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3059 Francis Street - 63 offer parking?
Yes, 3059 Francis Street - 63 offers parking.
Does 3059 Francis Street - 63 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3059 Francis Street - 63 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3059 Francis Street - 63 have a pool?
No, 3059 Francis Street - 63 does not have a pool.
Does 3059 Francis Street - 63 have accessible units?
No, 3059 Francis Street - 63 does not have accessible units.
Does 3059 Francis Street - 63 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3059 Francis Street - 63 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3059 Francis Street - 63?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with BalconiesKansas City Apartments with Parking
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale
Victory Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity