All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3021 N. 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
3021 N. 21st Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

3021 N. 21st Street

3021 North 21st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3021 North 21st Street, Kansas City, KS 66104
Northwest

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Property Id: 227609

Fully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with unfinished basement for storage. Brand new appliances. Fenced front yard. Close to the highway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227609
Property Id 227609

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5579758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 N. 21st Street have any available units?
3021 N. 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 N. 21st Street have?
Some of 3021 N. 21st Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 N. 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3021 N. 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 N. 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 3021 N. 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3021 N. 21st Street offer parking?
No, 3021 N. 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 3021 N. 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 N. 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 N. 21st Street have a pool?
No, 3021 N. 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 3021 N. 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 3021 N. 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 N. 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3021 N. 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City