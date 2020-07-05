3012 N. 83rd St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 4 Bed 1.5 Bath House - Dont miss out on this beautiful 4 bed 1.5 bath house.



This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops and a set of stainless steel appliances, and newly renovated bathrooms. This house also has a gorgeous back deck overlooking a spacious and fenced-in backyard.



This house is in a great location in northwest Kansas City right off of highway 5. It is right next to Wyandotte County Lake and is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5226828)