Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

3012 N. 83rd St.

3012 North 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3012 North 83rd Street, Kansas City, KS 66109
Victory Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 4 Bed 1.5 Bath House - Dont miss out on this beautiful 4 bed 1.5 bath house.

This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops and a set of stainless steel appliances, and newly renovated bathrooms. This house also has a gorgeous back deck overlooking a spacious and fenced-in backyard.

This house is in a great location in northwest Kansas City right off of highway 5. It is right next to Wyandotte County Lake and is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5226828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 N. 83rd St. have any available units?
3012 N. 83rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 N. 83rd St. have?
Some of 3012 N. 83rd St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 N. 83rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
3012 N. 83rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 N. 83rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 N. 83rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 3012 N. 83rd St. offer parking?
No, 3012 N. 83rd St. does not offer parking.
Does 3012 N. 83rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 N. 83rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 N. 83rd St. have a pool?
No, 3012 N. 83rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 3012 N. 83rd St. have accessible units?
No, 3012 N. 83rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 N. 83rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 N. 83rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.

