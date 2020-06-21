All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
3004 Eaton St Unit 3004
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:26 AM

3004 Eaton St Unit 3004

3004 Eaton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3004 Eaton St, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This location doesn't get any better, only blocks from KU Med and the 39th Street corridor(including the new corridor), this newly renovated condo offers nothing but luxury. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, with a big kitchen, and an open layout. The brand new kitchen offers custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen opens up to a large deck and a private backyard. There is a one car garage as well as an additional storage area in the basement and included washer and dryer units.

Please visit our website at PollardPropertiesLLC.com to complete our free rental application and view the home today.
Completely renovated units minutes from KU Med

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 have any available units?
3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 have?
Some of 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 does offer parking.
Does 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 have a pool?
No, 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 have accessible units?
No, 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Eaton St Unit 3004 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City