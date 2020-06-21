3004 Eaton St Unit 3004

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This location doesn't get any better, only blocks from KU Med and the 39th Street corridor(including the new corridor), this newly renovated condo offers nothing but luxury. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, with a big kitchen, and an open layout. The brand new kitchen offers custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen opens up to a large deck and a private backyard. There is a one car garage as well as an additional storage area in the basement and included washer and dryer units.



