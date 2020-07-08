All apartments in Kansas City
3003 North 57th Street.
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:39 AM

3003 North 57th Street

3003 North 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3003 North 57th Street, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1/2 of duplex ready for new occupant! Basement, off street parking, large deck and laundry area.
Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3003 North 57th Street have any available units?
3003 North 57th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3003 North 57th Street have?
Some of 3003 North 57th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 North 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3003 North 57th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 North 57th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3003 North 57th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3003 North 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3003 North 57th Street offers parking.
Does 3003 North 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 North 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 North 57th Street have a pool?
No, 3003 North 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3003 North 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 3003 North 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 North 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 North 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

