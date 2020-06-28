300-302 North Thorpe Street

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Move in special half off first month rent .Take a look at this cute 1 bedroom home available for rent. Fridge and stove will be provided. Yard is fenced also with washer and dryer hook ups

* Fridge

* Stove

* Air Conditioning

* Heat

* Open Layout