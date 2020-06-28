300-302 North Thorpe Street

Move in special half off first month rent .Take a look at this cute 1 bedroom home available for rent. Fridge and stove will be provided. Yard is fenced also with washer and dryer hook ups * Fridge * Stove * Air Conditioning * Heat * Open Layout
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
