Kansas City, KS
300-302 North Thorpe Street
Last updated November 26 2019 at 5:31 PM

300-302 North Thorpe Street

300 N Thorpe St · No Longer Available
Location

300 N Thorpe St, Kansas City, KS 66102
Riverview

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Move in special half off first month rent .Take a look at this cute 1 bedroom home available for rent. Fridge and stove will be provided. Yard is fenced also with washer and dryer hook ups
* Fridge
* Stove
* Air Conditioning
* Heat
* Open Layout

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300-302 North Thorpe Street have any available units?
300-302 North Thorpe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 300-302 North Thorpe Street have?
Some of 300-302 North Thorpe Street's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300-302 North Thorpe Street currently offering any rent specials?
300-302 North Thorpe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300-302 North Thorpe Street pet-friendly?
No, 300-302 North Thorpe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 300-302 North Thorpe Street offer parking?
No, 300-302 North Thorpe Street does not offer parking.
Does 300-302 North Thorpe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300-302 North Thorpe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300-302 North Thorpe Street have a pool?
No, 300-302 North Thorpe Street does not have a pool.
Does 300-302 North Thorpe Street have accessible units?
No, 300-302 North Thorpe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300-302 North Thorpe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300-302 North Thorpe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
