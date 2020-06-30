All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2919 Orville Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
2919 Orville Avenue
Last updated March 8 2020 at 6:26 AM

2919 Orville Avenue

2919 Orville Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2919 Orville Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102
Kensington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 Orville Avenue have any available units?
2919 Orville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2919 Orville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2919 Orville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 Orville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2919 Orville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2919 Orville Avenue offer parking?
No, 2919 Orville Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2919 Orville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 Orville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 Orville Avenue have a pool?
No, 2919 Orville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2919 Orville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2919 Orville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 Orville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 Orville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2919 Orville Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2919 Orville Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City