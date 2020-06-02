All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, KS
2904 North 101 Street
Last updated March 15 2019 at 10:07 PM

2904 North 101 Street

2904 West 101st Terrace · No Longer Available
Kansas City
I-435 West Kansas City
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2904 West 101st Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66109
I-435 West Kansas City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. You'll love the exterior of the home from the stone to the structural design of the home. The living room has plush carpet and great natural lighting flowing through the area. The open floor plan allows the kitchen and living area to flow together. Preparing your favorite meals in the kitchen will be a delight, it includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Imagine eating your meals in the dining area steps away from the back deck that allows you to enjoy all the views of the yard. The bathrooms have a bronze finish and also has granite counter tops. All the bedrooms are upstairs in the home. The home also has an unfinished basement for additional storage space. Come check out this home today before its gone.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 North 101 Street have any available units?
2904 North 101 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 North 101 Street have?
Some of 2904 North 101 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 North 101 Street currently offering any rent specials?
2904 North 101 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 North 101 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2904 North 101 Street is pet friendly.
Does 2904 North 101 Street offer parking?
No, 2904 North 101 Street does not offer parking.
Does 2904 North 101 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 North 101 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 North 101 Street have a pool?
No, 2904 North 101 Street does not have a pool.
Does 2904 North 101 Street have accessible units?
No, 2904 North 101 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 North 101 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 North 101 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
