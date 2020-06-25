All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2837 N 42nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
2837 N 42nd Street
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

2837 N 42nd Street

2837 North 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2837 North 42nd Street, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2837 N 42nd St - 2837 N 42nd St is a 2 bed 1 bath home that has great features you don't want to miss out on!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Carpet
-Eat-in Kitchen
-Large living room
-Unfinished walkout basement
-Front covered porch
-1-car attached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$695.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$695.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE4866710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2837 N 42nd Street have any available units?
2837 N 42nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2837 N 42nd Street have?
Some of 2837 N 42nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2837 N 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2837 N 42nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 N 42nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2837 N 42nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2837 N 42nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2837 N 42nd Street offers parking.
Does 2837 N 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2837 N 42nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 N 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 2837 N 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2837 N 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2837 N 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 N 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2837 N 42nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City