All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2816 North 99th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
2816 North 99th Terrace
Last updated March 26 2019 at 11:53 PM

2816 North 99th Terrace

2816 North 99th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
I-435 West Kansas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2816 North 99th Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66109
I-435 West Kansas City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace that's perfect for the cold winter months. The master bedroom is spacious with an attached bathroom. The basement area is finished with a bonus room, bedroom and full bathroom! Off of the dining room's sliding glass door, there is a wooden deck that overlooks a large fenced in yard and the home has a 2 car garage around front with a storm shelter . This updated home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 North 99th Terrace have any available units?
2816 North 99th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 North 99th Terrace have?
Some of 2816 North 99th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 North 99th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2816 North 99th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 North 99th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2816 North 99th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2816 North 99th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2816 North 99th Terrace offers parking.
Does 2816 North 99th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 North 99th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 North 99th Terrace have a pool?
No, 2816 North 99th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2816 North 99th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2816 North 99th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 North 99th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 North 99th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with BalconiesKansas City Apartments with Parking
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale
Victory Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City