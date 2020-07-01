All apartments in Kansas City
2814 Lafayette Avenue
2814 Lafayette Avenue

2814 Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2814 Lafayette Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Northwest

Amenities

pool
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
pool
Another Great Listing from Renters Warehouse! Available NOW. 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Hurry, these don't last long in this price range! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. You will also need to have reasonable credit and good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. There is also a one-time $150 administrative fee. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit and owner approval. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing at renterswarehouse.com This owner does not accept Section 8 or housing vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
2814 Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2814 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2814 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2814 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 2814 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2814 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2814 Lafayette Avenue has a pool.
Does 2814 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2814 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2814 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

