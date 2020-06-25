All apartments in Kansas City
2615 N 34th Street
2615 N 34th Street

2615 N 34 St · No Longer Available
Location

2615 N 34 St, Kansas City, KS 66104
Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2615 N 34th St - 2615 N 34th St is a 3 bed 1.5 bath that has easy access to Hwy 635!

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Family room
-Unfinished basement
-Fenced yard
-Large porch

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$895.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$895.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee (2 pet limit)

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3194494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

