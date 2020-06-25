Rent Calculator
Kansas City, KS
2615 N 34th Street
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2615 N 34th Street
2615 N 34 St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Kansas City
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location
2615 N 34 St, Kansas City, KS 66104
Northwest
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2615 N 34th St - 2615 N 34th St is a 3 bed 1.5 bath that has easy access to Hwy 635!
-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Family room
-Unfinished basement
-Fenced yard
-Large porch
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We do not accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$895.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$895.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee (2 pet limit)
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE3194494)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2615 N 34th Street have any available units?
2615 N 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, KS
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2615 N 34th Street have?
Some of 2615 N 34th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2615 N 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2615 N 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 N 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 N 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2615 N 34th Street offer parking?
No, 2615 N 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2615 N 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 N 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 N 34th Street have a pool?
No, 2615 N 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2615 N 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 2615 N 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 N 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 N 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
