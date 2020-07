Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house rents for $1,395 per month with a $1,395 security deposit. Just a quick walk to KU Medical Campus, features include updated kitchen, hardwood floors, front/back porches, basement, and washer/dryer. Utilities and lawn maintenance are the responsibility of the tenant; renters insurance is required. Pets are welcome upon approval.