All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2500 North 49th ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
2500 North 49th ST.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

2500 North 49th ST.

2500 North 49th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2500 North 49th Street, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 North 49th ST. have any available units?
2500 North 49th ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2500 North 49th ST. currently offering any rent specials?
2500 North 49th ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 North 49th ST. pet-friendly?
No, 2500 North 49th ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2500 North 49th ST. offer parking?
No, 2500 North 49th ST. does not offer parking.
Does 2500 North 49th ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 North 49th ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 North 49th ST. have a pool?
No, 2500 North 49th ST. does not have a pool.
Does 2500 North 49th ST. have accessible units?
No, 2500 North 49th ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 North 49th ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 North 49th ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 North 49th ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 North 49th ST. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City