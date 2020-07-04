Rent Calculator
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:46 AM
2303 N 56th Ter
2303 North 56th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
2303 North 56th Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New flooring and paint throughout. Call KPMAdvantage for a showing of this nicely maintained 2 bedroom duplex in a great Kansas City, Kansas location. Call today! 913-777-1302
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2303 N 56th Ter have any available units?
2303 N 56th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, KS
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2303 N 56th Ter have?
Some of 2303 N 56th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2303 N 56th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2303 N 56th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 N 56th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2303 N 56th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2303 N 56th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2303 N 56th Ter offers parking.
Does 2303 N 56th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 N 56th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 N 56th Ter have a pool?
No, 2303 N 56th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2303 N 56th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2303 N 56th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 N 56th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 N 56th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
