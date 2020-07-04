All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 17 2020

2303 N 56th Ter

2303 North 56th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2303 North 56th Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New flooring and paint throughout. Call KPMAdvantage for a showing of this nicely maintained 2 bedroom duplex in a great Kansas City, Kansas location. Call today! 913-777-1302

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 N 56th Ter have any available units?
2303 N 56th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 N 56th Ter have?
Some of 2303 N 56th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 N 56th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2303 N 56th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 N 56th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2303 N 56th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2303 N 56th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2303 N 56th Ter offers parking.
Does 2303 N 56th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 N 56th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 N 56th Ter have a pool?
No, 2303 N 56th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2303 N 56th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2303 N 56th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 N 56th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 N 56th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

