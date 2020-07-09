All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

2108 N 67th Street

2108 N 67 St · No Longer Available
Location

2108 N 67 St, Kansas City, KS 66104
Victory Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom with 2 Full Bath Duplex. Unit has all hard surface flooring, Ceramic tile kitchen, upgraded appliances, New HVAC, New Windows, Fresh Paint, and much more. Lawn care is provided. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 N 67th Street have any available units?
2108 N 67th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 N 67th Street have?
Some of 2108 N 67th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 N 67th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2108 N 67th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 N 67th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2108 N 67th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2108 N 67th Street offer parking?
No, 2108 N 67th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2108 N 67th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 N 67th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 N 67th Street have a pool?
No, 2108 N 67th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2108 N 67th Street have accessible units?
No, 2108 N 67th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 N 67th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 N 67th Street has units with dishwashers.

