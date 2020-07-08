All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, KS
2 Central Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2 Central Avenue

2 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2 Central Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66118
Armourdale

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the first person to live in this brand new renovation triplex! A beautiful, naturally well-lit, open concept, larger 2 bathroom apartment that is WALKABLE to Westport! (5 blks) The apartment has a large living room with with flows into the formal dining room and eat in kitchen. The apartment is close to parks, has a convenient midtown location only minutes to the Plaza, Westport and Downtown. The kitchen features granite countertops, shaker cabinets. New washer/dryer units come with the unit and are free for tenant use. There is plenty of street parking and an option for off-street parking behind the unit. We alllow small pets!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Central Avenue have any available units?
2 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2 Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 2 Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 2 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

