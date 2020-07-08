2 Central Avenue

Amenities
Be the first person to live in this brand new renovation triplex! A beautiful, naturally well-lit, open concept, larger 2 bathroom apartment that is WALKABLE to Westport! (5 blks) The apartment has a large living room with with flows into the formal dining room and eat in kitchen. The apartment is close to parks, has a convenient midtown location only minutes to the Plaza, Westport and Downtown. The kitchen features granite countertops, shaker cabinets. New washer/dryer units come with the unit and are free for tenant use. There is plenty of street parking and an option for off-street parking behind the unit. We alllow small pets!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.