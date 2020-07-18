1978 Franklin Avenue

Amenities
This corner, double lot with a renovated beauty is ready for you! The 3 bd/1bth has been fully updated with a fresh new look!
Enjoy high ceilings from the moment you step in with a large living room and separate dining room with built-ins and a ton of space to entertain!
The new kitchen comes with white cabinets, grey/white granite + a stainless steel gas oven and fridge will be added!
Off the kitchen is a bonus utility room for additional storage or to make it your own with a new mudroom!
The main floor rounds out with 2 bedrooms and new bathroom. Beautiful tile, new vanity, flooring and new plumbing!
The upstairs has the sprawling 3rd bedroom with great closet nooks and plenty of room to spread out!
1 car basement garage with W/D hookups!
Please no pets. Clean rental history and background!