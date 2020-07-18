All apartments in Kansas City
1978 Franklin Avenue

1978 Franklin Avenue · (816) 572-3669
Location

1978 Franklin Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Northwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This corner, double lot with a renovated beauty is ready for you! The 3 bd/1bth has been fully updated with a fresh new look!
Enjoy high ceilings from the moment you step in with a large living room and separate dining room with built-ins and a ton of space to entertain!
The new kitchen comes with white cabinets, grey/white granite + a stainless steel gas oven and fridge will be added!
Off the kitchen is a bonus utility room for additional storage or to make it your own with a new mudroom!
The main floor rounds out with 2 bedrooms and new bathroom. Beautiful tile, new vanity, flooring and new plumbing!
The upstairs has the sprawling 3rd bedroom with great closet nooks and plenty of room to spread out!
1 car basement garage with W/D hookups!
Please no pets. Clean rental history and background!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1978 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
1978 Franklin Avenue has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1978 Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 1978 Franklin Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1978 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1978 Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1978 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1978 Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1978 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1978 Franklin Avenue offers parking.
Does 1978 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1978 Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1978 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1978 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1978 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1978 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1978 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1978 Franklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
