1978 Franklin Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This corner, double lot with a renovated beauty is ready for you! The 3 bd/1bth has been fully updated with a fresh new look!

Enjoy high ceilings from the moment you step in with a large living room and separate dining room with built-ins and a ton of space to entertain!

The new kitchen comes with white cabinets, grey/white granite + a stainless steel gas oven and fridge will be added!

Off the kitchen is a bonus utility room for additional storage or to make it your own with a new mudroom!

The main floor rounds out with 2 bedrooms and new bathroom. Beautiful tile, new vanity, flooring and new plumbing!

The upstairs has the sprawling 3rd bedroom with great closet nooks and plenty of room to spread out!

1 car basement garage with W/D hookups!

Please no pets. Clean rental history and background!