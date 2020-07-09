All apartments in Kansas City
1901 North 77th Street - 1
Last updated April 26 2019 at 11:13 PM

1901 North 77th Street - 1

1901 N 77 St · No Longer Available
Location

1901 N 77 St, Kansas City, KS 66112
Victory Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious duplex tucked away off N. 77th st.
Newly renovated unit
2 Bedroom
1 Bath
Full garage with extra storage space in the back
Large shared driveway for additional vehicles
1 year lease
Small deck and back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

