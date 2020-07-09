1901 N 77th St, Kansas City, KS 66112 Victory Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Spacious duplex tucked away off N. 77th st. Newly renovated unit 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Full garage with extra storage space in the back Large shared driveway for additional vehicles 1 year lease Small deck and back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1901 North 77th Street - 1 have any available units?
1901 North 77th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.