1877 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102 Kensington
Amenities
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
Nice single family home with new carpet, new paint, new cabinets in kitchen and convection range oven. newer energy efficient windows. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1877 State Avenue have any available units?
1877 State Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.