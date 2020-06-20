All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

1877 State Avenue

1877 State Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1877 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102
Kensington

Amenities

carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
Nice single family home with new carpet, new paint, new cabinets in kitchen and convection range oven. newer energy efficient windows.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 State Avenue have any available units?
1877 State Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1877 State Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1877 State Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 State Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1877 State Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1877 State Avenue offer parking?
No, 1877 State Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1877 State Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1877 State Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 State Avenue have a pool?
No, 1877 State Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1877 State Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1877 State Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 State Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1877 State Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1877 State Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1877 State Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
