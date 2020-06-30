Rent Calculator
1837 North 77th Street - 1
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM
1 of 8
1837 North 77th Street - 1
1837 N 77th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1837 N 77th St, Kansas City, KS 66112
Victory Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with large backyard. 1 car garage and basement space is also included. Tons of room!
Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of own lawn care.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1837 North 77th Street - 1 have any available units?
1837 North 77th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, KS
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1837 North 77th Street - 1 have?
Some of 1837 North 77th Street - 1's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1837 North 77th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1837 North 77th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 North 77th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1837 North 77th Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1837 North 77th Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1837 North 77th Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1837 North 77th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 North 77th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 North 77th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1837 North 77th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1837 North 77th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1837 North 77th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 North 77th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 North 77th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
