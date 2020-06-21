All apartments in Kansas City
1727 North 51st Terrace
1727 North 51st Terrace

1727 North 51st Terrace · (816) 656-2940
Location

1727 North 51st Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located just off Parallel Parkway and I-635, this fully updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex is now ready for new residents!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and new windows throughout, this place really does feel brand new from the moment you walk in the front door!

The kitchen has updated with a subway tile backsplash, new countertops, stainless steel appliances, and more! The bathroom has also been updated with new vanity, tile and fixtures.

There is an attached garage for this home for additional storage space, it is not accessible to use for a car.

Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this beautiful home, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 North 51st Terrace have any available units?
1727 North 51st Terrace has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 North 51st Terrace have?
Some of 1727 North 51st Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 North 51st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1727 North 51st Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 North 51st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 North 51st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1727 North 51st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1727 North 51st Terrace does offer parking.
Does 1727 North 51st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 North 51st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 North 51st Terrace have a pool?
No, 1727 North 51st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1727 North 51st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1727 North 51st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 North 51st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 North 51st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
