Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
1717 N 76th terr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1717 N 76th terr
1717 N 76th Ter
·
No Longer Available
Location
1717 N 76th Ter, Kansas City, KS 66112
Victory Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Half duplex - Property Id: 89311
Half duplex
2/3 bedrooms
Single car garage w/opener
Really nice and updated
On a culdesac
C/A
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89311
Property Id 89311
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4556657)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1717 N 76th terr have any available units?
1717 N 76th terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, KS
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1717 N 76th terr have?
Some of 1717 N 76th terr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1717 N 76th terr currently offering any rent specials?
1717 N 76th terr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 N 76th terr pet-friendly?
No, 1717 N 76th terr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 1717 N 76th terr offer parking?
Yes, 1717 N 76th terr does offer parking.
Does 1717 N 76th terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 N 76th terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 N 76th terr have a pool?
No, 1717 N 76th terr does not have a pool.
Does 1717 N 76th terr have accessible units?
No, 1717 N 76th terr does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 N 76th terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 N 76th terr does not have units with dishwashers.
