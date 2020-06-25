All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:53 PM

1616 Holt Lane

1616 Holt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Holt Lane, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bed 1 bath is located by restaurants, entertainment, and Interstate 635 making it great for commuters!

The living room and kitchen have been updated with brand new LTV flooring. The living room also has fresh paint and updated fixtures. The kitchen has new cabinets, countertop, fixtures, and more. The bedrooms provide you with good closet space, fresh paint, brand new carpet, and new fixtures as well. The bathroom contains brand new shower walls, flooring, vanity, and fixtures! This house also has a huge front and back yard! So much room for activities!

Add it to your must see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Holt Lane have any available units?
1616 Holt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1616 Holt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Holt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Holt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 Holt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1616 Holt Lane offer parking?
No, 1616 Holt Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1616 Holt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Holt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Holt Lane have a pool?
No, 1616 Holt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Holt Lane have accessible units?
No, 1616 Holt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Holt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Holt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Holt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Holt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
