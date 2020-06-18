All apartments in Kansas City
1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521

1521 North 63rd Terrace · (816) 287-0460
Location

1521 North 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 bedroom 1/2 duplex ready to move in! Appliances included, tenant pays utilities.
Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 have any available units?
1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 have?
Some of 1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 currently offering any rent specials?
1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 is pet friendly.
Does 1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 offer parking?
No, 1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 does not offer parking.
Does 1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 have a pool?
No, 1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 does not have a pool.
Does 1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 have accessible units?
No, 1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 does not have accessible units.
Does 1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521/1523 North 63rd Terrace - 1521 does not have units with dishwashers.
