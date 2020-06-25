All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:46 AM

1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B

1511 N 55th Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1511 N 55th Dr, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment.

Perfect location located between State Avenue and Parallel Parkway with easy access to I-635 and I-70.

Hardwood floors throughout
Large kitchen
Deck on the back of home.

Off street parking. Blinds on all windows.

Ceramic tile surround in shower.

Monthly rent: $650.000
Security deposit: $650.00 on approved credit
Application fee: $45.00 per person over the age of 18
Pet fee: $300.00 non-refundable for 1st pet.
Pet deposit: $300.00 for second pet. (Refundable at move out minus damages)

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B have any available units?
1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B have?
Some of 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B offers parking.
Does 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B have a pool?
No, 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City