1511 N 55th Drive, Unit B

Perfect location located between State Avenue and Parallel Parkway with easy access to I-635 and I-70.
Hardwood floors throughout Large kitchen Deck on the back of home.
Off street parking. Blinds on all windows.
Ceramic tile surround in shower.
Monthly rent: $650.000 Security deposit: $650.00 on approved credit Application fee: $45.00 per person over the age of 18 Pet fee: $300.00 non-refundable for 1st pet. Pet deposit: $300.00 for second pet. (Refundable at move out minus damages)
Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets not allowed
