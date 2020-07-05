1507 North 55th Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

We have one unit left in this updated 4 plex. This upper has new carpet throughout. It also features kitchen appliances, central air, laundry hook-ups and a private back deck.



Tenant pays all utilities (lights, water, sewar, gas)



$40 app fee

$525 rent / $525 deposit

$250 pet deposit, per pet (no dogs over 40 lbs when full grown)



NO Section 8



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.