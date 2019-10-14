All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1432 N 64th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
1432 N 64th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1432 N 64th Street

1432 N 64 St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1432 N 64 St, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath in KCK! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,152 sq.ft

FEATURES:
Attached two car garage
Beautiful hardwood floors
Ceiling fans

Schools:
Nashua Elementary School
New Mark Middle School
Staley High School

Visit our website at rentkc.net to apply or schedule a showing!

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions, bankruptcies, or foreclosures in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4667755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 N 64th Street have any available units?
1432 N 64th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 N 64th Street have?
Some of 1432 N 64th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 N 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1432 N 64th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 N 64th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1432 N 64th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1432 N 64th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1432 N 64th Street offers parking.
Does 1432 N 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 N 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 N 64th Street have a pool?
No, 1432 N 64th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1432 N 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 1432 N 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 N 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1432 N 64th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City