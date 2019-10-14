1432 N 64th Street

Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath in KCK! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,152 sq.ft
FEATURES:
Attached two car garage
Beautiful hardwood floors
Ceiling fans
Schools:
Nashua Elementary School
New Mark Middle School
Staley High School
Visit our website at rentkc.net to apply or schedule a showing!
Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.
Approval Requirements: No evictions, bankruptcies, or foreclosures in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.
At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.
