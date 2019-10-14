1432 N 64th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath in KCK! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,152 sq.ft



FEATURES:

Attached two car garage

Beautiful hardwood floors

Ceiling fans



Schools:

Nashua Elementary School

New Mark Middle School

Staley High School



Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.



Approval Requirements: No evictions, bankruptcies, or foreclosures in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



