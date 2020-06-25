All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, KS
1406 55th St Apt A
Last updated May 19 2019 at 5:14 AM

1406 55th St Apt A

1406 N 55 St · No Longer Available
Location

1406 N 55 St, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
Nice 2 bedroom apartment. New carpet. secured building. Google Fiber ready. washer/dryer in unit.
Recently remolded two bedroom 1 bath apartment. Comes with updated appliances, built in microwave, washer dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 55th St Apt A have any available units?
1406 55th St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 55th St Apt A have?
Some of 1406 55th St Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 55th St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1406 55th St Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 55th St Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 55th St Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 1406 55th St Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1406 55th St Apt A offers parking.
Does 1406 55th St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 55th St Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 55th St Apt A have a pool?
No, 1406 55th St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1406 55th St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1406 55th St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 55th St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 55th St Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
