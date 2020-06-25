Nice 2 bedroom apartment. New carpet. secured building. Google Fiber ready. washer/dryer in unit. Recently remolded two bedroom 1 bath apartment. Comes with updated appliances, built in microwave, washer dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1406 55th St Apt A have any available units?
1406 55th St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.