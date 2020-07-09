1253 Metropolitan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4813d4408d ---- This home is sure to fit everyone's needs! You'll love all the roominess inside from the formal dining room to the master bath. This home has a full basement where your washer and dryer hookups are located. We love the conveniences of the covered porch and the detached garage for parking or storage. Take a look at all the charm in this one today! *$40 application fee for all adults residing at the property full-time *No evictions - no exceptions *No felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Security deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!